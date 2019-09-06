Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Aug. 28 session
Final sentencing
• Brandon Earl Stewart, 34, of Beaver Dam, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of marijuana and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Michael Dewayne Padgett, 27, of Paintsville, pleaded guilty to two counts of retaliating against a participant in the legal process and was sentenced to three years in prison. A charge of first-degree persistent felony offender was dismissed.
• James Alexander Hawn, 24, of the 2300 block of Crescent Hill Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence; theft of identity of another and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
Aug. 29 session
Final sentencing
• Billie Sue Combs, 50, of the 3700 block of Cobblestone Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Mark Anthony Collins, 45, of Hawesville, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was sentenced to four years in prison, probated three years, and must pay $350 in restitution.
Aug. 30 session
Final sentencing
• David Wayne Crochet, 37, of Hardinsburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree bail jumping. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Michael Todd Payne, 49, of the 6900 block of Macedonia Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
Aug. 28 session
Final sentencing
• Melissa K. Adams, 51, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (meth). She was sentenced to five years in prison, probated two years.
• Peter L. Williams, 45, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana and giving false identifying information. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Aug. 29 session
Final sentencing
• Joshua Carlis Hillard, 36, of the 2000 block of East 20th Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); theft of a motor vehicle registration plate; giving false identifying information; receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000; four counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years.
• Kenneth Eugene Wallen, 36, of the 700 block of Hall Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth); an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree criminal trespass and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, probated two years.
• Matthew Stan Perryman, 41, of the 4400 block of Countryside Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary. He was sentenced to six years in prison and must pay $1,000 in restitution.
• Kendall A. McKnight, 21, of the 8800 block of U.S. 431, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and operating on a suspended/revoked license. McKnight was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Stephanie Annmari Phillips, 34, of the 500 block of Boothfield Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking valued at less than $500. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years, and must pay $61 in restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.