Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
Dec. 2 session
Final sentencing
• Quan D. Shemwell, 53, of the 1600 block of Triplett Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; three counts of an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than two grams of meth; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, probated two years.
• Joseph Roncalli Murphy, 60, of the 1100 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater or equal to 2 grams of meth; and an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 4 grams of cocaine. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.
• Christopher Thomas Isaacs, 39, of the 300 block of East 27th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated two years.
Dec. 4 session
Final sentencing
• Robin R. Otto, 46, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth. She was sentenced to five years in prison.
Diversion
• Christopher Aaron French, 34, of the 2100 block of McFarland Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
Dec. 6 session
Final sentencing
• Tiffany Nicole Young, 39, of the 600 block of Bolivar Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated three years.
• Austin L. Hauff, 23, of the 2600 block of Wimsatt Court Circle, pleaded guilty to murder. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison.
• Gregory Allen Belcher, 59, of Philpot, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated three years.
Diversion
• Johnathan L. Brown, 28, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of synthetic drugs; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
Dec. 9 session
Final sentencing
• David Lee Elliott, 34, of the 2800 block of West Sixth Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); theft of identity; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia; and obstructing a highway. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Christopher McNary, 29, of the 1500 block of Alexander Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
Diversion
• Asa Virgil Lott, 29, of the 2400 block of Griffith Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Dec. 11 session
Final sentencing
• Gerald Lawrence Payne, 34, of the 200 block of Stockton Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Diversion
• Tatiana Cruz-Velis, 21, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth; first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 4 grams of cocaine; failure of owner to maintain required insurance. She was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted five years.
