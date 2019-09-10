Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Sept. 4 session
Final sentencing
• Jacob Trace Cameron, 24, of the 4000 block of Park Drive, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); theft of unlawful taking/disposition (shoplifting) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic drugs; theft of identity; license to be in possession. He was sentenced to four years in prison and must pay $1,386 in restitution.
Diversion
• Christopher Shaun Moss, 40, of Beaver Dam, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; failure of owner to maintain required insurance. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted three years.
• Mateo Felciano Lopez, 21, of the 700 block of Breckenridge Street, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault; two counts of violation of a Kentucky DVO; resisting arrest. He was sentenced to five years in prison, diverted five years. He also pleaded guilty an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 169 days served, balance suspended two years.
Sept. 5 session
Final sentencing
• Jeffery Lee Hayes, 52, of the 2100 block of Arlington Park Boulevard, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated three years.
• Karen Powers, 36, address unknown, pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (meth). She was sentenced to seven years in prison, and must pay $1,551 in restitution.
• Trevor Michael Gatton, 24, of the 9100 block of Rhodes Drive, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited with seven days served, balance suspended two years.
• Steve Ford, 26, of Central City, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Tyrone L. Frazier Jr., 21, of the 1900 block of Ottawa Drive, pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
• Marques Dontreal Walls, 22, unknown address, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault; second-degree fleeing/evading police; third-degree terroristic threatening; resisting arrest; first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
Diversion
• Haley J. Benningfield, 28, of the 800 block of Marianna Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, extreme emotional disturbance. She was sentenced to four years in prison, diverted three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.