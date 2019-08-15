Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Aug. 9 session
Final sentencing
• Adam Lee Decker, 31, of Evansville, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated three years, and must pay $1,437 in restitution.
• Darryl Keith Hunter Jr., 35, of Henderson, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana, more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Diversion
• Stephanie N. Burr, 36, of the 2900 block of Wandering Lane, pleaded guilty to false statement or misrepresentation to receive benefits valued at more than $100. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted five years, and must pay $9,778 in restitution.
Aug. 12 session
Final sentencing
• Casey Lee Deringer, 23, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and an amended charge of third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to three years in prison and must pay $200 in restitution.
Diversion
• James Harrison Garner, 24, of the 600 block of Daviess Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
