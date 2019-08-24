Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
Aug. 7 session
Diversion
• Kim Randall Adams, 54, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted three years.
Final sentencing
• Jillian B. Newton, 33, of the 1300 block of Haynes Avenue, pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000 and receiving stolen property valued at less than $500. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years, and must pay $2,535 in restitution.
Aug. 8 session
Final sentencing
• Nathan Lee Gaston, 38, of the 3800 block of Shell Drive, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years, and must pay $2,425 in restitution.
Aug. 12 session
Diversion
• Samantha Roberts, 32, of the 500 block of Center Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Final sentencing
• Kristen White, 27, of the 500 block of Cedar Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to five years in prison, probated two years.
• Stephen Wayne Tindle, 39, of the 900 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Christopher Thomas Isaacs, 39, of the 300 block of East 27th Street, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of marijuana; first-degree criminal facilitation to commit trafficking in a controlled substance; third-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to six years in prison, probated two years.
• Michael Anthony Hall Jr., 39, of the 700 block of Walnut Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking valued at less than $500. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 307 days served, and must pay $1,156 in restitution.
Aug. 14 session
Dismissal
• Charges against Joseph Michael Cottrell, 40, of the 2000 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard, were dismissed. They were two counts of theft by unlawful taking valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Final sentencing
• John Gary Ferguson, 40, of the 4900 block of Old Hartford Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking valued at less than $500 and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years, and must pay $765 in restitution.
• Rickie Greenwell, 26, of the 200 block of Twintree Court, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Greenwell was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 287 days served, balance probated two years. A charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance was dismissed.
Aug. 15 session
Diversion
• Daniel A. Britton, 41, of the 700 block of Clay Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police and endangering the welfare of a minor. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
Final sentencing
• Autumn Rose Noe, 37, address unknown, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to one year in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.