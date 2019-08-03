Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
July 26 session
Final sentencing
• Colby Paris, 23, of the 6200 block of Curdsville Delaware Road, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. Paris was sentenced to five years in prison and is jointly and severally liable for $3,500 in restitution.
• Crystal Gail Carwile, 42, of the 1000 block of East Sixth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; and an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to three years in prison, probated three years.
• Michael Wayne Ward, 51, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age). He was sentenced to five years in prison and must register as a lifetime sex offender.
July 29 session
Final sentencing
• Jennifer Lynn Blaisdell, 54, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. She was sentenced to four years in prison, probated three years.
• James Robert Shanks, 40, of the 3900 block of Bordeaux Loop South, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
July 19 session
Final sentencing
• James Shepard Schofield, 47, of Somerset, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, criminal trespass and menacing. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, probated two years.
July 24 session
Final sentencing
• Dawana Denae Sigar, 29, of the 3300 block of Kentucky 144, pleaded guilty to charges involving six separate indictments: Second-degree burglary; receiving stolen property valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; two counts of theft of identity of another; an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; two counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance; three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts of possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property valued at less than $500 and an amended charge of third-degree burglary. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison and must pay $8,732 in restitution.
Diversion
• Tammy L. Vehlewald, 52, of the 800 block of East 14th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
July 29 session
Final sentencing
• Devon Buckman, 25, address unknown, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and four counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. Buckman was sentenced to five years in prison.
