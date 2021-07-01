Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
June 9
Final sentencing
• Wesley A. Norton, 33, of the 2500 block of Haviland Drive, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, police or probation officer; resisting arrest; falsely reporting an incident; second-degree disorderly conduct; and menacing. He was sentenced to one year in prison or an alternative sentence of 12 months probation for three years.
Dismissal
• The indictments of receiving stolen property, valued under $10,000; first-degree criminal mischief; fraudulent use of a credit card, valued under $500 within a six-month period; and first-degree promoting contraband against Martell A. Johnson, 23, of the 800 block of Center Street, was dismissed without prejudice.
June 10
Diversion
• Kevin W. Evans, 42, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic drugs; and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth). He was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail, credited with two days served, probated for two years. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance was dismissed. In addition, he pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance and received a sentence of five years in prison, diverted two years.
June 15
Final sentencing
• Bradley Eugene Underwood, 51, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of third-degree burglary; possession of burglary tools; and public intoxication of a controlled substance, excludes alcohol. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay $6,810 in restitution.
June 17
Final sentencing
• Winston Smith, 26, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting), valued under $500. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 15 days served, suspended for two years.
June 18
Final sentencing
• Beverly J. Johnson, 47, of the 1700 block of Hughes Avenue, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with five days served, suspended for two years.
June 24
Final sentencing
• Richard Lee Cottrell, 41, unknown address, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
June 29
Final sentencing
• Derek LaMont Owen, 47, of the 600 block of Jed Place, pleaded guilty to first-degree promoting contraband; receiving stolen property, valued over $500 but under $10,000; four counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth). He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
