Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
July 23 session
Final sentencing
• Deanna Janell Watson, 38, of the 3900 block of Brentwood Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with one day served, balance probated two years.
July 25 session
Final sentencing
• Michelle Ann Reeder, 42, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana and an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. She was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years.
• Bridgett Cherrie Nichols, 42, of the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
• Shani M. Paris, 48, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and prescription controlled substance not in proper container and was sentenced to one year in prison.
July 29 session
Final sentencing
• Aaron Scot Lanham, 47, of the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000 and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Diversion
• Alice Miller Abell, 43, of the 4400 block of Countryside Drive, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
July 30 session
Final sentencing
• Theresa Louise Payne, 49, of the 8900 block of U.S. 231, pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another; operating motor vehicle while license revoked/suspended; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; cultivating marijuana and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years, and license was revoked 12 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.