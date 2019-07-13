Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
July 5 session
Final sentencing
• Lisa Troutman Mulligan, 53, of the first block of Dixiana Court, pleaded guilty to charges involving two separate indictments: Two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree hindering prosecution; two counts of possession of marijuana; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., second offense; and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license. She was sentenced to two years in prison, probated three years.
• Jeffery Allen Berkley, 36, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to 12 counts second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft of identity. He was sentenced to three years in prison and must pay $1,180 in restitution.
July 9 session
Diversion
• James Costello, 32, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
July 3 session
Final sentencing
• Debbie Sue Embry, 60, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with two days served, balance probated two years.
• Tabitha Marie Hardin, 34, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Loni R. Kelley, 37, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and giving officer false identifying information. Kelley was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Daniel Paul Stanberry, 41, of the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue, pleaded guilty to theft of motor vehicle registration plate. He was sentenced to one year in prison, conditionally discharged one year.
• Tracy Marie Pennington, 47, of the 3400 block of Queens Way, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; and trafficking in marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison.
