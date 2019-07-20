Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
July 10 session
Diversion
• Ryan B. Baker, 40, of the 1300 block of Booth Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $10,000; receiving stolen property (firearm); two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $500. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted three years, and must pay $130 in restitution.
Final sentencing
• John J. Rojewski, 51, of the 6100 block of Todd Bridge Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Joseph R. Kamely Jr., 39, homeless, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to three years in prison and must pay $320 in restitution.
• Jessica Marie Shouse, 34, of the first block of Gilmour Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and was sentenced to two years in prison.
July 15 session
Final sentencing
• Denver Gage Maddox, 24, homeless, pleaded guilty to first-degree bail jumping and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
July 11 session
Final sentencing
• Landen Blake Payne, 23, of the 1100 block of Oglesby Street, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and an amended charge of first-degree wanton endangerment and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
• David J. Sands, 27, of the 2500 block of Kentucky 140, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated two years.
• Timothy Mark Haynes, 33, of the 1600 block of Pearl Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Mary Ann Wright, 45, of Hardinsburg, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, domestic violence. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 90 days served, balance probated two years.
• Robert Michael Jarboe, 61, of the 8800 block of Sacra Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated two years.
• Alicia Joy Payne, 39, of the 6900 block of Lamplite Circle, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal abuse; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; an amended charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument; giving officer false identifying information; illegal possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana and theft of property lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake. She was sentenced to five years in prison.
• Paul Gene Wright Jr., 54, of Hardinsburg, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 90 days served, balance probated two years.
Diversion
• Kurt Gerald Myers, 53, of the 3900 block of Kipling Drive, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to four years in prison, diverted three years.
July 15 session
Final sentencing
• Yovanda Adams Roberts, 36, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. She was sentenced to six years in prison, probated two years.
• Kevin Nicholas Payne, 56, of the 1100 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Linda Stogner, age unknown, of the 8000 block of Haynes Station Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted three years.
