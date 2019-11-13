Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Nov. 7 session
Final sentencing
• Edward Tyler Boehman, 24, of the 3300 block of Kentucky 144, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth; first-degree promoting contraband; and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
• Amber Nichole Leigh Allen, 31, homeless, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years.
• Mckaiah Knuckles, 22, of the 1100 block of East Fifth Street, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary; fourth-degree assault; and third-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
Nov. 8 session
Final sentencing
• Joseph A. Taylor, 31, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
• Gregory Darnell Fort Jr., 30, of the 4100 block of McIntire Crossing, pleaded guilty to second-degree fleeing or evading police; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc.; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 14 days to serve, credited two days served, suspended two years.
Diversion
• Jonathon Poole, 32, of the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). His sentence was diverted for one year. The charge of first-degree promoting contraband was dismissed.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
Oct. 30 session
Final sentencing
• Amanda Jayne Peay, 40, of the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
• Katherine Anne Harrison, 49, of the 1600 block of West Ninth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Jeffery Dean Whitehouse, 52, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 14 days served, probated two years.
Nov. 7 session
Final sentencing
• Damian Dow Brown, 36, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property over $500 but under $10,000; tampering with physical evidence; leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance; second-degree fleeing or evading police; an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, over $500 or under $10,000; and two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, over $500 or under $10,000. He was sentenced to four years in prison, probated two years and must pay $4,500 in restitution.
• Lori Louise Mulholland, 46, of the 400 block of West Highland Court, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to four years in prison, probated two years.
• Wesley Allen Morris, 35, of the 400 block of East 20th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); second-degree possession of a controlled substance (anabolic steroid); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Joseph Kilzer, 55, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years.
