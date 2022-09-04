Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
August 30 Session
Final Sentencing
• Linda Ann Reynolds, 37, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth, trafficking marijuana, greater than eight ounces, second or subsequent offense, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense, less than 20 DU, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
• Mary Ann Taylor, 42, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator license, failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, giving an officer false identifying information, rear license plate not illuminated, and theft of identity of another without consent. She was sentenced to one-year imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.