Div. I, Judge
Jay Wethington
Dec. 4 session
Final sentencing
• Shamari Tyre Morton, 21, of the 2200 block of Fulkerson Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree burglary; second-degree burglary; and third-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
• James William Stevens, 43, of the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Antonio Joseph Leftwich, 47, of the 700 block of Idaho Lane, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to three years of probation.
• Ashley N. Carr, 31, of the 1700 block of Thompson Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal mischief. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, probated two years and credited with two days served.
Dec. 5 session
Final sentencing
• Marc A. Turner, 50, of the 1500 block of Robin Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Ryan Rae Mattingly, 37, of the 3500 block of Placid Place, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth; possession of drug paraphernalia; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Diversion
• Jerry Lynn Newton, 41, of the 700 block of Booth Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Dec. 6 session
Final sentence
• James T. Jones, 30, of the 600 block of Carol Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years.
• Stevie Lee McCrady, 23, of Livermore, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Sheena Ann Speed, 36, of the 800 block of East Glenn Court, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. She was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay the current child support of $147 per month, plus an additional $33 per month, toward the child support arrears as specified in the indictment as $13,338 for the period of Dec. 1, 2004, through Sept. 30, 2018.
Dec. 9 session
Final sentence
• Joshua Lee Russell, 34, of the 2800 block of Daviess Street, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence; two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
