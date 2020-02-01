Judge David C. Payne
Dec. 9 session
Miramon Dejesus-Martinez, 26, of the 3900 block of Ralph Avenue, fined $849 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to six days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Jacob A. Temple, 21, of Calhoun, fined $819 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to nine days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Elizabeth Goodall, 50, 10000 block of Parks Road, amended up and fined $1,039 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 24 months. Sentenced to 166 days of home incarceration with ankle monitors and ordered to attend doctor’s appointments and substance abuse counseling.
Shawn T. Sexton, 25, of the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trail, failure to appear.
Dec. 16 session
Augustus Hayden, 23, of the 11000 block of Fields Road South, Utica, dismissed.
Jonathan Kelton, 47, of the 2000 block of Ottawa Drive, amended up and fined $889 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 12 months. Sentenced to 14 days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Gabriel Alonzo, 38, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court, amended down to careless driving and fined $169.
Dec. 23 session
David B. Willis, 56, of the 3600 block of West Second Street, amended down and fined $820 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Troy Dickens, 40, of the 1900 block of Terrace Point, fined $794 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Dec. 30 session
Juan B. Munoz Gutierrez, 43, of Clarksville, Tennessee, failure to appear.
Mark A. Collins, 45, of the 1500 block of Hathaway Street, waived to grand jury.
Jan. 6 session
Mason K. Cornell, 34,of the 9100 block of Todd Bridge Road, first charge -fined $819 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 120 days. Sentenced to 20 days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling. Second charge — fined $944 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 120 days. Sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Ling Kee, 42, of the 400 block of Legion Boulevard, amended down to reckless driving.
Donald W. Johnson, 81, of the 2700 block of West 10 Street, fined $794 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 60 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Jan. 13 session
Aaron M. Corley, 24, of Lewisport, fined $789 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to 12 days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Jeffrey B. Garrison, 29, of the 90 block of Colonial Court, fined $1,049 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 24 months. Sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Judge Daniel M. Burlew II
Dec. 13 session
Derek Lee Embry-Austin, 45, of the 2000 block of Gate Avenue, assessed $789; credit with time served $414; fined 675 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to 24 days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Miguel A. Blanco, 23, of the 100 block of Saint Anthony Road, Utica, fined $375 and placed on two years of probation. Sentenced to jail for 14 days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Karena Ray Grant, 56, of the 2200 block of Meadow Grass Creek, fined $844 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 30 days. Sentenced to home incarceration for 10 days and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Rebekah R. Hale, 36, of the 5300 block of Summercrest Drive, fined $769 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Francisco J. Fernandez, fined $819 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 30 days. Sentenced to seven days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Dec. 20 session
Gerardo Gonzalez Guzman, 43, of San Francisco, California, failure to appear.
Dec. 27 session
Nicholas T. Edge, 41, of the 9000 block of Stillhouse Road, Whitesville, waived to grand jury.
Heather D. Estes, 42, of Louisville, waived to grand jury.
Michael R. Dyer, 31, of Richland, Indiana, fined $819 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Jan. 3 session
Christopher A. Carrico, 43, of the 400 block of East 20th Street, fined $1,059 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for
24 months. Sentenced to 30 days in
ail and ordered to install interlock ignition device and attend substance
abuse counseling.
John B. Tidner, 69, of the 500 block of Crittenden Street, fined $789 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 30 days. Sentenced to 14 days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Alisha K. Taylor, 37, of the 3200 block West Second Street, fined $819 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to eight days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Sandra J. Mefford-Wilson, 64, of the 100 block of West 17th Street, fined $819 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Joshua Welch, 38, of the 7200 block of Julia Avenue, failure to appear.
William P. Clancy, 26, of the 2900 block of Choctaw Drive, fined $844 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Jan. 10 session
Rudy A. Locklear, 28, unknown address, amended down to reckless driving and fined $325.
Jeffrey L. Cook, 37, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, fined $415 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to 12 hours in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Judge Joseph Castlen
Dec. 18 session
Jermaine M. Lee, 25, of the 2000 block of West Seventh Street, waived to grand jury.
Phillip J. Vowels, 54, of the 100 block of Warwick Drive, fined $875 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to nine days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Bradley S. Gordon, 45, of the 1300 block of Gravens Lane, fined $844 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Jan. 8 session
Michael L. Snyder Jr., 41, of Evansville, Indiana, amended down. Sentenced to four days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Najee T. Johnson, 27, of the 1600 block of East 17th Street, fined $539 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
James M. Basham, 45, of the 700 block of Stone Street, fined $944 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 12 months. Sentenced to 15 days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.