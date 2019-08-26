The Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal UTV wreck that occurred early Sunday morning in Centertown in Ohio County.
According to the report, Zachary T. Barker, 25, of Utica, was driving a side-by-side UTV on a gravel road near Kentucky 85 in Centertown, alongside James H. Rone, 51, of Centertown, who was also driving a side-by-side UTV. Rone attempted to pass Barker, who reportedly was not aware of this, and the two vehicles crashed.
In the collision, Rone's side-by-side overturned multiple times, and passengers Ashley L. Carver, 39, of Greenville, Tonya Rone, 44, of Centertown, and a 10-year-old juvenile were all ejected from the UTV. Tonya Rone and the juvenile were airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for life-threatening injuries.
Carver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ohio County Coroner's Office.
Barker and James Rone were under the influence and placed under arrest, according to the report, with each charged with murder, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, and driving under the influence, aggravated circumstances.
Gregory Barker, 49, of Hartford, was also charged with first-degree obstructing emergency responders, and menacing and disorderly conduct. All three men were taken to the Ohio County Detention Center where they are being held, the report said.
KSP was assisted on scene by the Ohio County Coroner's Office, Ohio County Sheriff's Department, Centertown Fire Department, Ohio County EMS, and Air Evac.
This investigation in on-going by the KSP.
