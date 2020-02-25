Louisville Metro Police Department is opening up an investigation into the death of an Owensboro man who died in Louisville the same day as 7-month-old Janessa Keserich, who is the subject of an Owensboro Police Department investigation.
Kyle Aubrey, 33, of Owensboro, died Feb. 11, the same day as Janessa Keserich.
OPD was dispatched to the 500 block of East 27th Street on Feb. 8 for a medical call involving the baby. Janessa Keserich was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and then transferred to Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville.
OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said previously that officers responded to the 911 call that was medical in nature, but based on the injuries to the child, "we began an investigation."
According to Janessa Keserich's obituary, she was preceded in death by Aubrey, who was "like a father to her."
Boggess said that he couldn't elaborate on Louisville Metro's investigation, but that "part of their investigation is determining whether (Aubrey's death) was intentional (or) accidental ...."
"Obviously it happening on the same day makes that a big question mark," Boggess said.
Boggess said he could not further comment on the circumstances of Aubrey's death.
OPD is continuing to investigate the death of Janessa Keserich, and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.