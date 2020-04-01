The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mary E. Hamilton, 53, of the 1300 block of Wet Second Street was charged Monday with first-degree arson and first-degree wanton endangerment (out of county warrant).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with second-degree robbery.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday robbery at Chautauqua Park, 1301 Bluff Ave.
• A diagnostic machine and vehicle keys worth $10,041 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at Third Chance Auto, 1411 W. Fourth St.
• A smart phone worth $500 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 200 block of Keystone Court.
• A cell phone, a smart phone and a tablet worth $450 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A Lincoln LS was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1900 block of Ragu Drive.
• Two mailboxes were reported stolen Monday in the 5700 block of Curdsville-Delaware Road.
• Three mailboxes were reported stolen Monday in the 5000 block of Boswell Road.
• A handgun was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of Boxwood Drive.
