The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Thomas L. Weikel, 37, of Hartford was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• Stephen M. Honeycutt, 29, address unknown was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A Yamaha motorcycle worth $3,000 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2200 block of McConnell Avenue.
• Two hammer drills worth $1,000 were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 3700 block of Kipling Drive.
• Tools, lawn equipment, an air compressor and a dolly worth $680 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of Bluff Avenue.
• A tiller and two lawnmowers worth $80 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 1700 block of Monarch Avenue.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at Budget Truck Rental, 1225 W. Second St.
• Cash in the amount of $1,000 was reported stolen Saturday from Lanham Offroad Accessories, 1307 W. Second St.
• A Toyota Tundra worth $2,500 was reported stolen Saturday while parked in the 5000 block of Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A Ford Explorer was damaged when the catalytic converter was reported stolen Sunday at Duncan Auto Sales, 8420 U.S. 60 E.
• A trailer used for storage was struck by gunfire Sunday during a firearm discharge in the 5400 block of Pimlico Court. No one was injured.
• A brick was thrown through a window Saturday at a home in the 2100 block of Arlington Park Drive.
• A Blutooth media player, seat covers and a steering wheel cover were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked at Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, 6845 Kentucky 2830.
