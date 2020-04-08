The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Aaron S. Goatee, 39, of the 1500 block of West First Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Terry W. Cook Jr., of the 700 block of Foust Avenue was charged Monday with third-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Two juveniles were charged Sunday with first-degree burglary.
• Power tools and cash worth $80 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue.
• A purse worth $2,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 4100 block of Mayflower Drive. The vehicle sustained $150 in damage during the theft.
• A necklace and a shotgun worth $110 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1500 block of Venable Avenue.
