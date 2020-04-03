The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sara M. Scarberry, 34, of the 2500 block of West Sixth Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth $11,000 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a garage in the 2900 block of East Yellowstone
Drive.
• Shoes and socks were reported stolen in a Wednesday robbery in the 1000 block of Omega Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Timothy L. Swanagan, 28, of the 5000 block of Kentucky 81 was charged Wednesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Two laptop computers, a purse, credit cards and passports were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Worthington Road. A vehicle window was smashed during the incident.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary of a vehicle parked in the 4600 block of Barrington Place.
• A money bag, a wallet and credit cards were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 6600 block of Autumn Creek.
