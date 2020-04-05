The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael M. Fairrow Jr., 34, of the 500 block of Jed Place was charged Friday with second-degree escape.
• Josiah D. Mattas, 23, of Louisville was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Clint R. Rhodes, 29, of the 1100 block of Walnut Street was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Paul M. Hagan, 33, of the 200 block of Oak Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Matthew S. Johnson, 30, of the 1900 block of East 22nd Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
