The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Patrick A. Johnson, 54, of the 100 block of Ewing Road was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Jonathan E. Cornelius, 49, of Whitesville was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing-evading police.
• Nothing was taken during a Wednesday burglary at River City Pawn, 525 East Ninth St.
• Four tires worth $800 were reported stolen Monday from Wal-Mart, 3151 Kentucky 54. The tires were recovered.
• Opium was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 3200 block of Wandering Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A wallet was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 3900 block of Brookfield Drive. A window was smashed during the theft.
