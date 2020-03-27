The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Derik Parton, 28, homeless, was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at Southern Charm Boutique, 115 East 18th St.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at Come Hither Intimate Boutique, 115 East 18th St.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at TD’s Tuff Decisions, 2201 Frederica St.
• Cash worth $10 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at Allstate, 107 East 18th St.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at Adorn Boutique, 113 East 18th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.