The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A clothes washer and a dryer worth $500 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2500 block of North York Street.
• A moped worth $350 was reported stolen in a Thursday robbery in the 1600 block of East 18th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ajay R. Koli, 40, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Friday with first-degree strangulation.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Thursday from Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road.
• A wallet, $400 cash, a purse and a bag were stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Covington Ridge Drive. A window was smashed during the incident.
• Various items were reported stolen Thursday from a garage in the 100 block of East Harmon’s Ferry Road
