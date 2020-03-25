The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Justin Carf, 32, of Louisville was charged Monday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Carlos A. Carrillo Domingo, 20, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Tomas J. Moss, 21, of the 1000 block of Northwood Drive was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $500
• A handgun, a bag and keys worth $2,251 were reported stolen in a Monday robbery of an individual at Tobacco Road, 1200 Carter Road.
• A GMC pickup truck and tools worth $3,200 were reported stolen Monday while the vehicle was parked in the 800 block of Crittenden Street.
• Cash worth $287 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at TD’s Tuff Decisions, 2201 Frederica St.
• A Chevrolet Venture worth $1,000 was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 700 block of Triplett St.
