The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher M. Oliver, 34, of Philpot was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil/fentanyl) and theft of identity.
• A 5-gallon bucket of paint worth $40 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2300 block of Elm Street.
• Stereo equipment, two ladders and cash worth $1,200 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at Greater Ebenezer Temple, 1528 W. Ninth St.
• A Buick Lacrosse worth $3,500 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1400 block of Parkview Drive.
• A handgun worth $250 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2100 block of Churchill Drive.
• A laptop computer, a security camera and a charger worth $290 were reported stolen Thursday from Apollo Heights Baptist Church, 2322 Tamarack Road.
• Unknown prescription drugs were reported stolen Thursday from the Cabinet for Family Services, 3649 Wathens Crossing.
• Makeup worth $130 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 800 block of Walnut Street.
Traffic Accidents
• A car driven by Reybourne Trimble, 80, of Island struck a pedestrian, Taryn Sapp, 58, of the 2200 block of Summer Walk at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Frederica Street. Sapp was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 1:51 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of West Second Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Dalton Taylor, 22, of Carrollton, Missouri, and a pickup truck driven by Ricky L. Holder, 55, of Spottsville. Holder was treated at OHRH and released.
