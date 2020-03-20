The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Al-Basim Wrazz-Napper, 30, of the 200 block of Heartwood Court was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.
• Seven TVs, an Infiniti QX56 and a trailer worth $13,000 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 4700 block of McIntyre Crossing. The trailer was recovered.
• A rifle, a shotgun, a mountain bike, 20 collectible figurines and other items worth $5,079 were reported stolen Wednesday from a rental storage facility in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.