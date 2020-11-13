The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Yunior M. Domingo-Argueta, 20, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary.
• Melisa J. Diale, 43, of the 400 block of Hathaway Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Bruce D. Curry, 37, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Karen L. Wright, 52, of Beaver Dam was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher E. Barnett, 55, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
• Jamie R. Shock, 39, of the 4200 block of Ryeland Point was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash, coins, two purses and a wallet worth $2,030 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Frederica Street.
• Jewelry and cash worth $2,680 were reported stolen on Wednesday in a burglary at a home in the 2300 block of Southeastern Parkway.
• Vehicle parts worth $2,000 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked at Don Moore Collision, 3295 Highland Pointe Drive.
