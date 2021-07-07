The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Allen D. Basham, 54, of the 1800 block of Churchill Drive was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespassing.
• James C. Hester, 28, of the 4100 block of Kentucky 764 was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• A report of wanton endangerment was filed on Saturday against a juvenile who stole a bicycle and then shot a Roman candle at another juvenile. The bicycle was recovered.
• A Vera Bradley wallet valued at $20 and cash valued at $1,850 were reported stolen on Saturday at Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
• A registration plate valued at $50 was reported stolen on Sunday in the 1000 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A wooden dresser valued at $150 and a 9mm handgun valued at $250 were reported stolen in a burglary on Sunday in the 270 block of Industrial Drive.
• A theft of a registration plate was reported on Sunday in the 500 block of Crittenden Street.
• Graffiti and a broken window were reported on Sunday in the 1200 block of Carter Road. The damage was valued at $2,000.
• A 7mm rifle valued at $200, a 12-gauge shotgun valued at $200, a 20-gauge shotgun valued at $200, a 308-caliber rifle valued at $200, ammunition valued at $100, tools valued at $290 and a soft camper shell valued at $1,640 were reported stolen on Monday at Owensboro Self Storage, 2211 W. Second St.
• A theft of a motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen on Monday in the 2100 block of Churchill Drive.
• An Android computer valued at $600 was reported stolen Monday out of a vehicle in the 1000 block of W. 12th St.
• Tools valued at $1,050 and utility knives valued at $30 were reported stolen on Friday in the 100 block of East 18th Street.
• A motor scooter valued at $600 was reported stolen on Friday in the 400 block of Center Street.
• A 1999 extended cab 4x4 Chevy truck valued at $25,000 was reported stolen on Friday in the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue.
• A cellphone valued at $1,000 was reported stolen in the 100 block of Veterans Boulevard.
• A 2000 Sierra pickup truck valued at $1,000 was reported stolen on Saturday in the 3880 block of Benttree Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Roger D. Douglas, 31, of the 1800 block of Parrish Plaza was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing evading police (on foot), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), receiving stolen property, reckless driving and DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.