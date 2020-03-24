The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jacob Grant, 21, of the 3800 block of Benttree Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Lincoln Town Car worth $4,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 4600 block of Frederica Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• A handgun worth $350 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1500 block of West Third Street.
• Mailed packages containing a blender and a comforter worth $295 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1600 block of South Parkdale Drive.
• A chicken and rice meal worth $5 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 1100 block of Hickman Avenue.
• A flat-screen TV worth $200 was reported stolen Sunday from the Book and Music Exchange, 1421 Triplett St.
• A motorscooter and a microwave worth $520 were reported stolen Thursday from a non-attached garage in the 100 block of Fielden Avenue.
• A Ford Freestyle worth $1,500 was reported stolen Friday while parked in the 500 block of Plum Street.
• Two TVs worth $418 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1000 block of West Third Street.
• An iPhone worth $500 was reported stolen Friday from Days Inn, 4720 New Hartford Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A computer tablet was stolen Saturday from a home in the 5400 block of Lane Road.
• A window worth $1,000 was destroyed Sunday during a burglary at Yager Materials, 5001 Kentucky 2820. Nothing was taken in the incident.
• A dog was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 6300 block of Waterfield Drive.
