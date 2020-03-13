The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dustin P. Benoit, 36, of Maceo was charged Thursday with tampering with physical evidence.
• Joshua A. Aldridge, 36, of the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Wednesday with human trafficking, third-degree sodomy and prohibited use of an electronic communications device to procure a minor/peace officer for a sex offense.
• Sean C. Davis, 35, of Tell City was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A comforter worth $35 was reported stolen Wednesday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• A Chevrolet Malibu worth $1,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2500 block of Apollo Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Mark E. Adams, 49, of the 4400 block of Wilderness Trace was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Charles W. Hall, 47. of the 400 block of Eastwood Drive was charged Wednesday with second-degree strangulation, receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a conviction felon.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
• Wendell R. McKinney, 62, of the 2900 block of Yale Place was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape (victim under 12), first-degree sodomy (victim under 12) and first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12).
