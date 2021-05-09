M-I Police Reports: May 9, 2021 Jim Mayse Jim Mayse Author email May 9, 2021 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:Owensboro Police Department• Stephanie Leanne Hale, 48, address not listed, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Mayse Author email Follow Jim Mayse Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 55° Clear Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Seeing Dollar Signs: High grain prices exciting for farmers Soybean herbicide options Bar-B-Q Block Party brings hundreds downtown Swedish Match's ZYN sales still growing USDA awards new partnership project Joe Ford Nature Center seeking executive director Billiards now a passion for Canary Beautiful irises fill the garden with color Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Message in a bottle sent by Calhoun family found in Tennessee M-I police reports for Monday, May 3, 2021 M-I police reports for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 Price is Right Live coming to Owensboro in September Juvenile charged in last summer's shooting death of teen on West Fifth Street M-I Police Reports for May 6, 2021 Images Videos CommentedFamily places headstone to honor ancestors (1) Joe Jonas 'grateful' for time at home with family amid COVID-19 pandemic (1) Both sides claim statue ownership in dispute (1) Beach Boys to bring 'good vibrations' to Beaver Dam this summer (1) No tax increase in Fiscal Court's proposed budget (1) Wimsatt felt more at home picking Rutgers (1) Linda Wagstaff (1) Cars 2017 Nissan Rogue 17.5 4 door, all-wheel drive. White with $22,900 Mileage: 36,550 Updated 5 hrs ago 2013 Chevy Cruze 92k miles $7500. 270-231-9282 $7,500 Mileage: 92,000 Updated 5 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes South 1 bdrm., Wesleyan Park Area. $425. Gas & Water $425 Updated 5 hrs ago Lincolnshire/Lincolnshire North Apartments Accepting applications for 1, 2, & Updated 5 hrs ago
