The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Roy D. Mayes, 51, of the 1900 block of Scherm Road, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a felon.
• Christian J. Loyd, 22, of the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kathryn S. Wiley, 42, of the 900 block of East Fifth Street, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Bryson O. Samuels, 41, of the 2500 block of State Route 144 West, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Johnnie R. Burden, 54, of the 500 block of Kentucky 1554, was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
• Jennifer L. Maddox, 39, of the 3400 block of Old Mill Lane, was charged Friday with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.