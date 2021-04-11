The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Aaron Scott Lanham, 49, of the 800 block of Princeton Parkway was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ralph Douglas Meridith, 21, of the 7300 block of Lamplite Circle was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation.
