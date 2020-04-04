The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jonathan R. Minton, 35 of the 4600 block of Marlboro Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Amber Colburn, 32, of the 2600 block of Wimsatt Court was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Christopher J. Cecil, 26, of the 2000 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• A firearm discharge was reported Thursday when rounds from a firearm struck an occupied vehicle in the 1100 block of West Fifth Street. No one in the vehicle was injured. Rounds also struck an unoccupied church. The incident is under investigation.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1000 block of Venable Avenue.
• A Kawasaki motorcycle worth $700 was reported stolen Thursday from a non-attached garage in the 2200 block of West First Street.
• An iPhone worth $700 was reported stolen Thursday from a parking lot in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at Master Pawn, 1031 E. 18th St.
• A Michael Jackson mask worth $30 was reported stolen Thursday from TD’s Tuff Decisions, 2000 Frederica St.
• A smart phone worth $750 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• Cash in the amount of $2,500 was reported stolen Thursday from an office building in the 1800 block of Alexander Avenue.
• A wallet worth $5 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3200 block of Ridgewood Street.
• An air conditioner sustained $1,500 in vandalism damage Thursday at Old Men’s Oil and Gas, 1604 W. Fourth St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robert W. Shock, 21, of the 800 block of Walnut Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• A go-kart worth $1,299 was reported stolen Thursday from Tractor Supply, 3130 Villa Point.
• A dolly worth $4,000 was reported stolen Thursday from Custom Fabrications, 5756 Old Kentucky 54.
• Mail containing checks was reported stolen Thursday from Mid-America Jet, 1 Bullfrog Blvd.
• A Saturn SC2 was reported stolen Thursday while parked in the 1900 block of Graham Lane East.
