The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Logan Ellet Peay, 33, homeless, was charged Friday with theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of hallucinogen and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Krystal Janelle Lujan, 39, of the 3800 block of Brentwood Drive, was charged Friday with first-
degree robbery.
• Brian Neil Aubrey, 41, of the 3800 block of Brentwood Drive was charged Friday with first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
