The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Trenton Hagan, 37, of the 2600 block of West Sixth Street was charged Sunday with theft by deception under $10,000.
• Kaw D. Hae, 33, of the 3500 block of Cannonade Loop North was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Gerald A. Spencer, 28, of the 5400 block of Red Mile Loop was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Steven S. Hilburn, 52, of the 500 block of Henderson Lane was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Amanda Caldwell, 35, address unknown was charged Saturday with first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree promoting contraband.
•Plae Reh, 51, of the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• A scooter worth $900 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 600 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• Two checks were reported stolen Thursday from an office in the 2900 block of Frederica Street.
• A motorcycle, two scooters, an air compressor, tools, a safe, a stamp collection, a baseball card collection, a Honda Accord and four rims and tires worth $7,750 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of Virginia Court.
• A smart phone worth $500 was reported stolen Saturday from Meijer, 3951 Heartland Crossing.
• DJ equipment worth $555 was reported stolen Saturday from a building in the 2700 block of West Second Street.
• A check was reported stolen Friday from an office building in the 3400 block of Frederica Street.
• A Buick Century, Trac phone and bags of clothing were reported stolen Friday while the vehicle was parked at East 21st Street near Triplett Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of Western Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Gilleattro Jackson, 37, of Philpot was charged Sunday with second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.
• Jason B. Burns, 42, of the 4800 block of Sturbridge Place was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Tasia L. Sapp, 44, of the 300 block of Catalina Drive was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Nothing was taken in a vehicle burglary Sunday at a home in the 5600 block of Woodcrest Lane.
• A bicycle was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 5000 block of Grandview Drive.
• Items were reported stolen Sunday from the donation bill at Goodwill, 324 Kidron Valley Way.
• Vehicles were broken into and cash was taken Saturday in the 5000 block of Grandview Drive.
• A laptop computer worth $3,000 was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle at a home in the 6300 block of Springwood Drive.
• A generator worth $5,000 was reported stolen Saturday from Cook’s Greenhouse, 8950 Kentucky 762.
• Clothing was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of Keenland Parkway.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage Saturday at a home in the 5000 block of Grandview Drive.
• A vehicle was broken into Friday in the 5000 block of Grandview Drive. Nothing was reported stolen.
• Jewelry and change were reported stolen in thefts from vehicles Friday in the 1900 block of Reid Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.