The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Felicia D. Means, 30, of the 1500 block West Third Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and theft of identity.
• Jeremy D. Payton, 31, of Richland, Indiana was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tiffany A. Pitts, 32, of the 800 block of East 21st Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jamie R. Shock, 39, of the 4200 block of Ryeland Point was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (anabolic steroid) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• A firearm discharge was reported at 1:56 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Oglesby Street. Reports say the home was struck multiple times by bullets, but that none of the occupants inside were injured.
• A purse, cash, keys and debit and credit cards worth $350 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a garage in the 2800 block of Silver Creek Loop.
• A backpack, a wallet and debit and credit cards worth $700 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Venable Way.
• An automated external defibrillator worth $1,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Venable Way.
• A laptop computer, cash and two Air Force Challenge Coins worth $1,110 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Venable Way.
• A scooter worth $600 was reported stolen Wednesday from home in the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Parker B. Peters, 20 of Elizabethtown was charged Thursday with use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 16).
• A Kawasaki dirt bike was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 3900 block of Ronnie Lake Road.
