The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael L. Taylor, 60, of the 2200 block of Twenty Grand Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Perez-Santizo, 21, of the 2000 block of Carter Road was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Jonathan Wilson, 44, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• David Renick, 55, of the 700 block of Omega Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Elizabeth Case, 37, of the 2500 block of Cavalcade Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A generator worth $629 was reported stolen Wednesday from Home Depot, 5051 Frederica St.
• A pool cue worth $600 was reported stolen Thursday from Rocky’s Bar & Grill, 819 Crittenden St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Rudivier Ramirez, 28, of the 600 block of Time Drive was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Tools were reported stolen Thursday from a storage container at Jack C Fisher Park, 3626 West Fifth Street Road.
• Tools worth $200 were reported stolen Thursday from Yellowsbanks Lawn/Landscape LLC, 3779 Thruston-Dermont Road.
• Rare coins were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3800 block of Kentucky 144.
• Mailed packages were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3400 block of Professional Park Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.