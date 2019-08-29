The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Judy A. Frames, 51 of the 500 block of Graystone Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kathryn S. Wiley, 42, of Lewisport was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
•A window heating and air conditioning unit worth $600 was reported stolen Monday from Memorial Tabernacle, 1016 W. 10th St.
• A Nissan Murano sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage and a Ford Taurus sustained $500 in vandalism damage Tuesday while parked in the 2600 block of McFarland Avenue.
• Two video cameras and hard drives worth $600 were reported stolen Tuesday from Days Inn, 3720 New Hartford Road.
• A firearm discharge was reported at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday on 19th Street near Triplett Street. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries or damage was reported.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Tiffany A. Pitts, 31, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
