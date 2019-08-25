The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
OwensboroPolice Department
• Charles Thomas Mattingly, 26, of the 700 block of West 10th Street was charged Friday with first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (drug not specified).
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Jaquarius Keevon Mapp, 20, of the 2400 block of Tamarack Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Dylan M. Ward, 20, of Philpot was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Robin Marvina Britton, 40, of the 1500 block of Triplett Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.