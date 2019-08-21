The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Chalan D. Cox, 26, of the 1200 block of West Fourth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree bailjumping.
• A pressure washer worth $800 was reported stolen Sunday from a garage in the 3100 block of Warehouse Road.
• A bag, prescription drugs and an USB charger were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of West First Street.
• A string trimmer worth $300 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a garage in the 1600 block of Ford Avenue.
• An air compressor and a generator worth $749 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a garage in the 1000 block of Crabtree Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Jeremy D. Camp, 42, of the 5300 block of Sturgeon Avenue was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
• A firearm was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 6400 block of Boston Spur.
• A chainsaw and an air compressor were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 3600 block of Hayden Road.
