The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rickey Sutton, 25, of the 4500 block of Marlboro Drive, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Timothy Hinton, 19, of the 2400 block of West 10th Street, was charged Friday with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Derek J. Bush, 20, of the 4100 block of Whitetail Court, was charged Friday with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Demoreal K. Killebrew, 21, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street was charged Friday with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Matthew Ryan Bratcher, 22, of Louisville, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jason C. Daugherty, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
• Patrick G. Betts, 52, of the 3300 block of Dark Star Court, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
