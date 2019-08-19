The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Johnathan McRath, 39, of the 600 block of Breckenridge Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree fleeing and evading police.
• Sandra Meford-Wilson, 63, of the 100 block of East 17th Street, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Jamon P. Moseley, 29, of Calhoun, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Kasey Cecil, 32 of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Antonio Brown, 42, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Terecia Willis, 42, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Madison H. Brown, 18, of the 1200 block of Wayside Drive East, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
