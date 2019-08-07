The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ashley A. Wilkins, 33, of the 2100 block of Churchill Court was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Bradley A. Rone, 35, of the 4400 block of Countryside Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher A. Smith, 30, of the 200 block of Lakewood Drive was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Robert D. Baucon, 46, of the 1400 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Monday with second-degree escape.
• Three bottles of electronic cigarette liquid worth $60 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at Vapor Bank, 1419 Bosley Road. The bottles were recovered.
• A pole saw worth $800 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked at Hardee's, 2705 West Parrish Ave.
• An iPhone X and cash worth $1,200 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 600 block of Bolivar Street.
• Sandals, shampoo, conditioner and groceries worth $100 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
• An iPhone 7 worth $569 was reported stolen Monday from Kroger, 2630 Frederica St.
• A handgun and a light fixture worth $329 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of East 19th Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 800 block of East 21st Street.
• A robbery was reported Monday at the Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St. The victim told police a man threatened him and demanded cash, and left after receiving $20.
• A firearm discharge was reported Monday in the 2700 block of Carpenter Drive near Bluegrass Court. People reported hearing gunshots, but no shell casings were found and no injuries or damage was reported.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Timothy W. Howard, 52, homeless, was charged Monday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Two laptop computers worth $400 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 6900 block of Leah Lane.
