The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Melisa Jane Diale, 42, of the 400 block of Hathaway Street was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Miller, 35, of the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Anthony L Hines, 59, of the 1000 block of West 7th Street was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), public intoxication and providing officers with false identifying information.
Erin Michael Pomero, 39, of the 2000 block of Silver Creek Loop was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.