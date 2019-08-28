The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shirley J. Himes, 50, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jamar N. McNary, 46, of the 2600 block of West Ninth Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and trafficking marijuana over 8 ounces.
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a minor and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Tools, tool bags, knives, power tools, routers and fencing worth $9,568 were reported stolen Monday from Brescia University, 811 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Jerry Lynn Newton Jr., 41, of the 700 block of Booth Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tiffany A. Pitts, 31, of the 2000 block of Arlington Park Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brandon S. Gillaspie, 23, of the 2000 block of Arlington Park Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Parker B. Peters, 19, of Elizabethtown was charged Monday with possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Pamela Mulligan, 57, of the 7200 block of Kentucky 815 left the road and overturned at 1:20 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of Hobbs Road. Mulligan was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
