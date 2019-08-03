The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Melyssa Carwile, 45, of Ekron was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James N. Kluck, 30, of the 700 block Hall Street was charged Friday with third-degree burglary.
• Amasha K. Fischer, 23, of the 100 block of Sycamore Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Charles G. Hope, 44, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher A. Smith, 31, of the 200 block of Lakewood Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Multiple items worth $1,000 were reported stolen Tuesday from a rental storage facility in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street.
• A shed and supplies worth approximately $2,500 were damaged Tuesday at Pizza Hut, 4127 Frederica St.
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 800 block of Ford Avenue.
• Mail containing a Social Security card was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1600 block of East 20th Street.
• A Honda four-wheeler worth $500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1500 block of Herr Avenue.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2600 block of Veach Road.
• An iPhone X worth $700 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1800 block of Parrish Plaza Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Carrie E. Hernandez-Smith, 39, of Curdsville was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Sarah E. Stoddart, 33, of the 1200 block of Locust Street was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.