The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ariel Auff, 26, address unknown, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Brittany Channell, 29, of the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue, was charged Friday with illegal possession of a legend drug.
• Jeanette N. Johnson, 33, of the 700 block of Fargo Street, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
