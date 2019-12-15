The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Autumn Nicole Payne, 26, of the 1900 block of Wink Court was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Zachary Matthew Sumner, 31, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Friday with illegal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine.)
• Ahmad Wilson, 20, of the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Friday with illegal possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Joshua Killion, 22, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street was charged Friday with illegal possession of a controlled substance (opiates and methamphetamine0.
• Kenisha Renee Durr, 42, of the 900 block of Mariana Drive was charge Saturday with driving under the influence.
